Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:AWI opened at $79.23 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.11.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

