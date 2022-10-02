Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 361 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,248. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

