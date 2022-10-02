Sawyer & Company Inc Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Chevron by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 60,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 47,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CVX opened at $143.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.34. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

