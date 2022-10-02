Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $58.53

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.53 and last traded at $58.53, with a volume of 22610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

