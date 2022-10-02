Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $10.20 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,819 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $177.65 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.83 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $335.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

