Spirit of America Management Corp NY Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

HD stock opened at $275.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.33 and its 200 day moving average is $297.73. The stock has a market cap of $282.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

