Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $904,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 32,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VZ opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.