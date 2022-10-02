Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175,518 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $19,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 643,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 30,495 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 549,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 239,921 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,463 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $9,879,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $12.80 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $16.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

