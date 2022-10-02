Stone Point Wealth LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HD opened at $275.94 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.73. The stock has a market cap of $282.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.