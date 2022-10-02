Sycomore Asset Management Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.56 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.