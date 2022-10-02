Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

TNDM stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.60. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

