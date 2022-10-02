TCW Group Inc. Sells 59,323 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 747,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,323 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $64,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.5 %

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day moving average of $90.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $363.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

