TFG Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $94.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

