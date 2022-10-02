TFG Advisers LLC Sells 886 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.