The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $15,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,333,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $284,759,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 37.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ALL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $124.53 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 118.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

