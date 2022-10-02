The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,513 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 465,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNS. Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS opened at $47.57 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.03. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.