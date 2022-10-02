The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 23.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 11.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 4.0% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 5,243.8% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $128.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.74 and its 200-day moving average is $142.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $130.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

