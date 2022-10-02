The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 706.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,629,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,560,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,477,524,000 after buying an additional 374,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HD opened at $275.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.73. The stock has a market cap of $282.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.