The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Raised by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.8% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $1,929,285.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $301.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $126.21 and a one year high of $165.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

