The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $3,559,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 710,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $110,078,000 after buying an additional 32,206 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 124,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,338,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.2 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.