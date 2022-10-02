The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,997 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $94.33 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.63. The company has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

