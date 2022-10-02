Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires New Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 2,202.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,029 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,496,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,022,000 after buying an additional 44,164 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,656,000 after buying an additional 112,051 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,087,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,293,000 after buying an additional 191,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 816,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,318,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX opened at $53.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

Baxter International Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

