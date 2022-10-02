Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires New Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,135 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 469.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,639,000 after acquiring an additional 571,074 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 819,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,878,000 after acquiring an additional 208,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,711,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $820,550,000 after acquiring an additional 186,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MKS Instruments Trading Down 2.8 %

In related news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKSI opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average of $113.26. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.50 and a twelve month high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

