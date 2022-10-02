Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires New Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,610 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE BNS opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

