Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires New Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ONE Gas

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONE Gas Stock Down 2.6 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of OGS opened at $70.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.27%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

