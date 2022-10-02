Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires New Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.

Sempra Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $149.94 on Friday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.57 and a 200-day moving average of $161.13.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

