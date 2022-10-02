Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires Shares of 1,255 Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,860,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,145,000 after buying an additional 1,749,146 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,567,000 after buying an additional 1,690,617 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after buying an additional 1,541,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE BMO opened at $87.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.086 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

