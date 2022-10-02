Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires Shares of 187 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,683,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,697,000 after buying an additional 51,518 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,746.42. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.2 %

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $703.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $708.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $673.97. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $750.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.33 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.