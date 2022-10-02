Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires Shares of 2,029 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,728,000 after buying an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $77.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.