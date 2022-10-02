Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires Shares of 450 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 7,726.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $201.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.78. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $199.92 and a one year high of $384.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.70.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

