Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires Shares of 664 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000,000 after buying an additional 37,323 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.7 %

SNA stock opened at $201.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. UBS Group cut their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

