Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires Shares of 690 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,225,000 after buying an additional 181,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after buying an additional 562,876 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,853,000 after buying an additional 298,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,530,000 after buying an additional 236,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $183.79 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.32.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. UBS Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

