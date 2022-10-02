Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires Shares of 902 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 902 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Landstar System by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,063 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Landstar System by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 1,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,329 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $144.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.63.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LSTR. Benchmark began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.08.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

