Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 2,639 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 117,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE XOM opened at $87.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

