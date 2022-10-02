Trust Co. of Vermont Buys New Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,095,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,920,000 after acquiring an additional 578,316 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,363,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,249,000 after acquiring an additional 64,941 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of SMG stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average is $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.42. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $42.68 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -54.66%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

