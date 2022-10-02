Trust Co. of Vermont Buys New Shares in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in CBIZ by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ

In other news, insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $598,295.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,402,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $43,215.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $598,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,588 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,180 shares of company stock worth $2,117,131. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.94. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $48.47.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

