Trust Co. of Vermont Buys New Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $151.07 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

