Trust Co. of Vermont Buys Shares of 2,444 XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at XPO Logistics

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $2,674,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,361,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,288,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO Logistics Price Performance

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on XPO Logistics to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $44.52 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

