Trust Co. of Vermont Buys Shares of 472 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $210.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

