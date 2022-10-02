Trust Co. of Vermont Buys Shares of 505 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $53,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $223.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.57. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,982. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

