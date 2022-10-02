Trust Co. of Vermont Has $137,000 Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in V.F. were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in V.F. by 27.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,270,000 after acquiring an additional 793,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

V.F. Stock Performance

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W. Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

