Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $104,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 542,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after acquiring an additional 40,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $106.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.53 and a 200 day moving average of $112.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

