Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $117,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $93.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.48. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $111.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

