Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $121,000 in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $119.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.77.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

