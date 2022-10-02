Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $129,000 in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after acquiring an additional 245,974 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,850,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,297,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,981,000 after acquiring an additional 90,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,005,000 after acquiring an additional 185,694 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

NYSE:FAF opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.34 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

