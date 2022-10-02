Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $131,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Evergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,407 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,248,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after purchasing an additional 525,589 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $59.40 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVRG. UBS Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.