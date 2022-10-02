Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $137,000 in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.94.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BXP opened at $74.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

