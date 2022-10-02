Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $90,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 297,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50,554 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $251,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.5% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $489,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About British American Tobacco

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

