Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $91,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IWD opened at $135.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $135.72 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.37.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

