Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $93,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Exelon by 108.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

